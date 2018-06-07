Msaki to share new grooves at Velvet Jazz Lounge show

East London will get a chance to hear some of Msaki’s new material from her album in progress, Platinumb Heart, this Saturday when she performs at the Velvet Jazz Lounge.

The South Africa Music Awards nominated singer is also preparing for her month and a half long European tour taking place later this year. Apart from working on her own material, Msaki said she has been collaborating with artists such as Tresor, Mobi Dixon and Black Motion.

“I have also been writing music for other artists, including hip hop artists. I have been growing my business and expanding,” she said.

She has also been doing a number of pop-up concerts around the country.

On Saturday, Msaki said people can look forward to an intimate evening, with her and Berita taking the audience on a musical journey.

“They will hear a little bit of music from my album in progress Platinumb Heart and from Zaneliza: How the water moves.

“The new album will be recorded in Cape Town later in the year,” she said.

Platinumb Heart first made its debut at the National Arts Festival last year. Msaki said the work on the album was heavy as it tackles a lot of social issues.

“We’ve been going through a rough time as women, especially black women. I am raising daughters and I can’t always be angry all the time.

“In the album I also try to write songs that will keep my heart soft,” she said.

Msaki said in the coming months she would be fundraising for her European tour. On Saturday’ show Msaki said she and Berita will also be doing a song together.

“We will each get our own sets and then do a little something together,” she said.

On the day the two will also be doing an ‘industry and creativity’ workshop for artists around the metro.

“The workshop is targeting the youth who want to know more about the industry. We will tackle song writing, general creativity, branding, collaborations and publishing, among many topics. It is a free workshop.”

Msaki said people who want to be a part of the workshop, which is to start at 2pm, can e-mail her on oneshushuday@gmail.com

Tickets for the show are R180 through quicket.co.za, and they will be R200 at the door. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za