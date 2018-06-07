Robert Marawa hints at radio return

In April TimesLIVE reported that fans of Robert Marawa would have to wait longer before the popular personality returned to the airwaves after it emerged he had yet to sign a contract with SABC.

He was supposed to start work on Radio 2000 on Easter Monday but confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had yet to sign a contract.

Now he's hinted at some big news on his Instagram account.

He said next week was an important week "where we will all get connected again."

Fans immediately commented on the post asking when he would be on air again.