Robert Marawa hints at radio return
In April TimesLIVE reported that fans of Robert Marawa would have to wait longer before the popular personality returned to the airwaves after it emerged he had yet to sign a contract with SABC.
He was supposed to start work on Radio 2000 on Easter Monday but confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had yet to sign a contract.
Now he's hinted at some big news on his Instagram account.
He said next week was an important week "where we will all get connected again."
Fans immediately commented on the post asking when he would be on air again.
FINALLY got connected ahead of an important week and month where we will all get connected AGAIN!! 😜😜 Brilliant service, excellent revived feeling!! Paid @revivmesa a visit in Sandton City, had my Royal Flush IV, all under the care of my brother @muhiuddinmia Thanks guys!! See u in two weeks time!! 🕺🏿🕺🏿💪🏻
Attempts to reach Robert were unsuccessful. The SABC said it could not comment on the matter.
"I can only confirm when contracts are signed and at this stage I have do not have that confirmation‚" said the SABC's Kaizer Kganyago.
So‚ are we in for a big surprise next week or his Robert alluding to another gig?
