DJ Mobi Dixon to celebrate decade of making music
Top EL artist wrapping up new album
From making music in his backroom studio to producing multi-platinum selling albums, Mobi Dixon has come a long way and will celebrate his 10 years of making music with a new album and documentary.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.