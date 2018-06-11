Director relives fees protest in new play

Students still deal with the trauma of that period

Ugie upcoming playwright, director and theatre maker Nwabisa Plaatjie is bringing her latest production, 23 Years, a Month and 7 Days, to the National Arts Festival later this month. The University of Cape Town graduate wrote the play in 2016 while she was doing her internship at the Magnet Theatre.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.