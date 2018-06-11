'Real Goboza' gig for ex-EL pupil
Former Selborne College pupil Samora Mangesi, who made his TV debut on Hectic Nine-9 five years ago, is the new co-host of SABC1’s entertainment show, The Real Goboza.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.