Azania Mosaka is the new 'Real Talk' host

Mzansi may have wept after hearing that Anele Mdoda would be leaving her gig as host of Real Talk but hearts are bound to feel better at the news that Azania Mosaka will now host the show has been confirmed.

The SABC on Wednesday evening announced that Azania would be replacing Anele on Real Talk.

Azania is no stranger to the show after she filled in for Anele‚ an opportunity the SABC says helped her rediscover her love for TV.

“By taking on this unexpected opportunity of hosting Real Talk‚ I aim to engage in conversations that encourage people to dream‚ motivating young girls and young women as well as reinvigorating the audience while reminding them of their hopes and aspirations‚" said Azania.

We. Cannot. Wait.