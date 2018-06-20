Sama winner to rock EL fans

Fresh from winning his first SA Music Award (Sama), multi-talented Samthing Soweto is bringing his neo-jazz, alternative sound to East London’s Velvet Jazz Lounge this weekend.

Saturday’s show is part of Msaki’s OneShuShu Day Concerts – in partnership with Velvet Jazz Lounge.

The joint venture between the pair saw them hosting Metro FM Award winner Berita early this month.

Samthing Soweto is their second artist performing for their June concert series. Msaki said they were breathing a bit more life into the lounge with a number of live shows being lined up with hosting of special dialogues and book clubs on the way for art lovers.

The first of her many plans for the lounge is the June series, which is a combination of incredible local, national and international talent.

Samthing Soweto is no stranger to East London music lovers.

Last year he performed at the Arts Theatre, alongside blues singer Vinnie Mak and Msaki.

He is one of the founding members of the acappela group The Soil.

He wrote eight of the 11 songs on the group’s award-winning debut album, The Soil.

As a solo artist, Samthing Soweto has released two extended plays which were followed by headlining appearances as a solo act at the annual internationally acclaimed Joy of Jazz Festival in 2014.

In the same year, he also earned himself a spot on the Rocking the Daises Festival stage in Cape Town.

Last year saw him release his smash hit single Akanamali with Sun EL.

The song saw the pair winning three awards at the Samas last month.

They won best collaboration, South African Music Performance Right Association (Sampro) highest airplay song of the year and Southern Africa Music Rights Organisation (Samro) highest airplay composer’s award.

The Velvet Jazz Lounge owner Alfredo Naidoo said he was happy he had partnered with Msaki to bring exciting change for the fans.

“We had Berita a few weeks back and the turnout was great.

“I was amazed by the support we got. Last week we were going to host MXO but unfortunately we had to postpone that show.

“There is still a lot of stuff that Msaki had spoken about and we are looking forward to all those activities,” he said.

Samthing Soweto said he was looking forward to playing again in East London.

From his Velvet Jazz Lounge gig, Samthing Soweto will be preparing to make his return at the National Arts Festival next month.

Last year he received a Standard Bank Ovation Award during the festival. Tickets for Saturday’s gig cost R180 via www.quicket.co.za and will go for R200 at the door. —

