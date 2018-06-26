EL, Komani comedy lovers in for treat with Robby Collins

Comedian and actor Robby Collins will debut his brand new one-man show at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown this Friday.

East London and Komani comedy lovers, however, will not miss out as they will also get a taste of his brand of humour when he performs at the Comedy Night EC today and tomorrow.

Tonight Collins will be headlining at the Comedy Night EC at Queens Casino in Komani. Tomorrow he will be at Wiseguys Pub and Grill in East London. He will be joined by well-known comedians Lazola Gola and Angel Campey.

The Comedy Night EC was founded by Splakavellis Management and last month it celebrated its first year.

Since his comedy debut, Collins has made appearances at The Heavy Weight Comedy Jam, Blacks Only and at the Goliath and Goliath comedy shows. He was also on Trevor Noah’s Nationawild Tour that saw him performing all over the country. He has also opened for Mac Lottering and Eugene Khoza. As an actor, he has featured in Rhythm City, Scandal and Bantu Hour.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Collins said he was looking forward to returning to East London .

“It has been a while since I’ve been to East London. I always have a good time there and it’s always a pleasure entertaining East London people. The audience really appreciate comedy and I love that,” he said.

Collins said Komani and East London people would get an exclusive glimpse into his new one-man show which he will be debuting at the festival.

“Since last year I’ve been doing my one-man show Son of Carol, and now I’ve been fine-tuning my new show, Robby Collins Live. I will be performing some of the material at the Comedy Night EC,” he said.

Asked which he enjoyed most between acting and comedy, Collins said comedy would always be his first love.

“Comedy is more enjoyable than acting. Being on television helps with growing your brand and many more people get to see how versatile you are,” he said.

Collins said he believed a comedian could say anything, but it was all about the delivery.

“It also depends on your crowd. It’s important to study your audience to see what will work,” he said.

Splakavellis Management founder Sheree O’Brien said as part of their first-year celebrations they would be giving back to the community throughout the year.

O’Brien said they would be collecting toiletries, clothing, toys and groceries at their shows this week. She encouraged comedy lovers to bring an item or two to the shows in Komani and East London today and tomorrow.

Tickets for the Comedy Night EC shows – both East London and Komani – are available from www.quicket.co.za and cost R120. For Collins’s National Arts Festival shows, visit www.nationalartsfestival.co.za to book. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za