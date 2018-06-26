'People love me!' - Cassper Nyovest defends himself against Twitter trolls
Cassper Nyovest is one of the few artists in Mzansi that can genuinely brag about having a loyal fan base and he does. Like‚ seriously‚ he brags about it all the time!
Fresh from his LA trip‚ Cassper had to put some trolls in their place after they said Cassper's fans are "all talk and no action" because the rapper lost the BET Best International Act Award to Nigeria's Davido.
The tweep Cassper was initially responding to said that South Africa would rejoice if Cassper lost.
This is not accurate. People love me. 68 000 don’t come to a stadium on some “we didn’t have anything else to do.” Haters are louder on social media but the love is documented through and love is more Powerful. https://t.co/LbxYtMgTLn— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 25, 2018
Other tweeps joined in and said in addition to his fans being all talk and no action‚ Cassper was also part of the reason he lost the award.
Why?
Well‚ apparently because he's "fake" humble and is always bragging about how his fans can help him win anything.
Nawe cass just try to be a bit humble you'll see...and stop reminding us about 68 000 ppl everytime summin duznt go your way ,loosing is apart of life you'll never outshine everyone in everything— Sabza (@mpilom0) June 25, 2018
But Cassper was not going to let anyone disrespect him or the love he has for his followers and vice versa‚ so he told the tweep where to get off.
I don’t get your point. You want me to think that people hate me because I lost an award ? I should not put facts on table? I must embrace a lose? I wasn’t reminding YOU,I was telling someone that the perception that people hate me is not accurate. O dizzy mpilo. Ja panana ntjaka https://t.co/ULEuYUpAfu— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 25, 2018
Cassper has also collected all the positives from this experience and he's ready to make more magic. Check out some of the lessons he's learnt below:
It’s amazing how confidence can grow from experiences that are suppose to cripple you. There’s so much to learn from not winning if you hav the right attitude. This has been a dope trip & I’m inspired to use more of what I have been given, put more effort & challenge myself. 🙏🏿— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 25, 2018
Success can be distracting and it can dilute effort. The truth is, I am not even doing 50% of what I can do. I sleep on myself sometimes and I don’t know why but I am growing and learning. I will reach my full potential. I will gift the world with such timeless art.— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 25, 2018
