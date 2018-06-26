Entertainment

'People love me!' - Cassper Nyovest defends himself against Twitter trolls

By Chrizelda Kekana - 26 June 2018
Twitter trolls go for Casper Nyovest.
Cassper Nyovest is one of the few artists in Mzansi that can genuinely brag about having a loyal fan base and he does. Like‚ seriously‚ he brags about it all the time!

Fresh from his LA trip‚ Cassper had to put some trolls in their place after they said Cassper's fans are "all talk and no action" because the rapper lost the BET Best International Act Award to Nigeria's Davido.

The tweep Cassper was initially responding to said that South Africa would rejoice if Cassper lost.

Other tweeps joined in and said in addition to his fans being all talk and no action‚ Cassper was also part of the reason he lost the award.

Why?

Well‚ apparently because he's "fake" humble and is always bragging about how his fans can help him win anything.

But Cassper was not going to let anyone disrespect him or the love he has for his followers and vice versa‚ so he told the tweep where to get off.

 

Cassper has also collected all the positives from this experience and he's ready to make more magic. Check out some of the lessons he's learnt below:

 

