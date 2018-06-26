Cassper Nyovest is one of the few artists in Mzansi that can genuinely brag about having a loyal fan base and he does. Like‚ seriously‚ he brags about it all the time!

Fresh from his LA trip‚ Cassper had to put some trolls in their place after they said Cassper's fans are "all talk and no action" because the rapper lost the BET Best International Act Award to Nigeria's Davido.

The tweep Cassper was initially responding to said that South Africa would rejoice if Cassper lost.