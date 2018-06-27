Queen B and her crew‚ which included Lorna Maseko‚ Babalwa Mneno‚ Pinky Girl and Nadia Nakai‚ pulled up at Summer Place in Joburg dressed in outfits that looked like they had just come from the red carpet at the Oscars.

B herself pulled up in a Biji La Maison couture dress that‚ according to the designer‚ tried to capture "champagne bubbles blended with tones of Bonang’s favorite colour pink and my love of metallics‚ lilies and birds!"

The result was an eye-catching piece that will no doubt have people calling up their dressmaker to give them some inspiration for amamatric dance.

The venue was also more lit than a Christmas tree‚ with a long table draped in hanging flowers and light bulbs.

It was like a jungle of glam!

Of course‚ the most important moment of the night was when the birthday cake was wheeled in‚ and boy‚ it didn't disappoint!

Decorated in a giant B‚ the cake literally had fireworks coming out of it‚ while dudes dressed in only cloth kept watch.