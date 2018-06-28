Are you a big fan of The Bachelor? Are you looking for love? Or do you just love to sit back with your popcorn and watch the dating progress? Well‚ good news either way! M-Net on Thursday morning announced that it had secured the rights to bring The Bachelor to South Africa‚ with the first date due to be aired on Valentine's Day 2019.

That's a long way away but the search has already started for 25 single ladies who are willing to chase the bachelor of their dreams. Entries are already open and close on 20 August... that's not long to plan your strategy.

Over 22 seasons of the show have been produced in the US and it has been licensed to more than 30 countries.

So‚ what's the criteria?

You have to be over 21

You have to be single - either never married or legally divorced

Fill out the form on the site where you'll need to submit to pictures

“Potential entrants may want to know if The Bachelor is looking for specific qualities‚ ”says Donald Clarke‚ Executive Producer from production company Rapid Blue‚ who is producing the show for M-Net. “Do they have to be drop-dead gorgeous‚ be able to flirt with fire or finesse‚ have an interesting life story‚ be an outgoing party girl or be blessed with beauty and brains?

Will you get the rose?