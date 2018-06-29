New night food market could be a ‘lifesaver’

As an ocean-loving teenager, Nicole McComb spent her free time as a lifeguard at Nahoon Beach – that has been the inspiration behind a night food market.

McComb is turning her old haunt into a vibey monthly venue – starting tonight – called the “Shack” at the Nahoon Lifesavers Club.

McComb, 24, who has a Fine Arts degree from Stellenbosch University, calls herself a party-starter and an event vibe creator.

It is clear to see why this is so, as she injects her events with an effervescent personality and eye for design. McComb has transformed a nursery into a magical pop-up dinner party venue, complete with singing waitrons and has turned a suburban house into a magical art in the garden exhibition.

She is also planning “boozy bingo” and “Spanish Sahara sangria and paella evenings” to shake up East London’s social scene on the last Friday of each month.

“I do beautiful events to celebrate life,” said McComb who runs Skinny G Productions.

“There is a nightlife in East London, but I want to bring a designed night life here and construct aesthetically exciting spaces, so that people feel like they are in a movie set.” She looked at the East London Lifesaving Club with new eyes after living away from the city.

“It clicked that this is a great venue. I like the idea of markets because they collect creative people together and are an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talents.”

McComb is investing in the night food market at the “Shack” and has commissioned 10 bamboo stalls from local craftsmen while atmospheric lighting will light up the beachside venue which will also host innovative food trucks.

“This is not a trestle table market. I have decided to put effort into the design so that it feels like a treat for customers,” said McComb.



“One food truck will sell pizza cones and curry, another will have burgers and coffee and there will also be one selling gourmet organic ice pops. I have been selective about the quality and variety of the food vendors,” she said.

Food stalls will serve dinner until 9pm, while upstairs at the lifesavers club, the bar will remain open for longer. “The bar proceeds will go to the club and the development of lifesaving in East London.”

The event, which begins at 4.30pm this afternoon, will also cater to children who can play beach soccer, build sandcastles and colour in, under the watchful eyes of four experienced child carers.

“I have used my enjoyment as a lifeguard and my love for the ocean and combined it with my thrill for events and parties and the design I learned in art school to bring a city vibe to the night markets,” McComb added. —

