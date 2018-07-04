Two more sleeps until Nasty C's Strings & Bling drops - fans are going gaga already!
Nasty C's fans are losing their minds as there's just two days between them and the rapper's much-anticipated sophomore album‚ Strings and Bling.
The rapper‚ whose album is already available for pre-order‚ took to social media to share a minute-long freestyle rap he created for his fans.
Read‚ a reminder that he's about to drop an album that might change the game.
So in true Nasty C style‚ he dropped a hot beat with a playful verse about how his fans must go get his album.
all my Dancers, https://t.co/zYip40p88q & snappers .. please tag me in your videos of this & #StringsAndBling LEMME SEE! pic.twitter.com/A998CYMg7p— STRINGS AND BLING - JULY 6 (@Nasty_CSA) July 3, 2018
For a minute there‚ his fans were excited thinking that Nasty had leaked a song from his upcoming 17-track album‚ kanti that was not the case.
They still went crazy though... so much so‚ that Nasty C had to clarify that it wasn't a song but just his way of asking if they were ready for Friday.
That’s not a song. I’m just askin if you ready for Friday— STRINGS AND BLING - JULY 6 (@Nasty_CSA) July 3, 2018
So now‚ err'body in these streets are ready to skip right to Friday and they had just the right memes.
I Hope You Murder These Niggas On No Respect🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏌️🐐🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dvEAVX3IU3— 🇿🇦RJ🤧 Gold 🔥 (@BigHommieRJ) July 3, 2018
