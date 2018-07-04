Nasty C's fans are losing their minds as there's just two days between them and the rapper's much-anticipated sophomore album‚ Strings and Bling.

The rapper‚ whose album is already available for pre-order‚ took to social media to share a minute-long freestyle rap he created for his fans.

Read‚ a reminder that he's about to drop an album that might change the game.

So in true Nasty C style‚ he dropped a hot beat with a playful verse about how his fans must go get his album.