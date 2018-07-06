Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini on being a parent with Jessica Nkosi: I can't wait
Jessica Nkosi surprised many when she confirmed she was pregnant.
Good morning loves ❤️❤️❤️ So I have something to share with you all. I’m very sorry I’ve been quiet and kept you in the dark about me. I’ve been going through a few things and decided to take a little break and get alright but I’m much better now... 🙌🏼 Now I’d like to share with you my blessing that God has gifted me with (well not just me... US lol) I feel chosen and blessed beyond compare. We can get @truelovemagazine and read about it... - I have to, have to thank you for your continued love and support and care most of all. I LOVE YOU GUYS. And Ngiyabonga ❤️❤️❤️ #JessicaNkosi
And she made the announcement on the cover of True Love‚ baby bump in full view.
Now her bae‚ Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini has spoken to Drum about his excitement about being a dad.
"I can't wait to hold her‚" he said.
Yup‚ it's a girl.
TK and Jessica have kept their romance pretty low-profile and the actor said he wants to be recognised for his work‚ not his relationship.
He told Drum that he was away when Jessica told him they were going to be parents.
"The baby is a major part of my life. It's such a happy moment for me and Jessica. This child is a blessing no amount of money could buy."
