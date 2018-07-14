This week's Gig Guide

JULY 14-21

ON SATURDAY

The annual Watergat 15km Challenge will take place at 2pm, starting and finishing in Mcleantown. To register visit Oxford Striders on July 10, 12 and 13 from 5pm to 7pm. R80 fee for the 15km and R50 for the 5km. Contact Dillon Pretorius on 073-799-6075 for more information.

Ntobeko Mjijwa’s Art Through Space and Time exhibition opened at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery on Friday and will open daily until Wednesday. For more information, Claude Qongwana on 079-833-6707.

Come and enjoy some delicious cakes at the 2nd Cake Tasting at Gulu Private Resort from 10.30am. Hosted by Zee’s Floral and Wedding cakes, the event will also have a jumping castle for kids. Tickets are R80 per person. For bookings email zeesfloralandweddingcakes@gmail.com.

PCA Border brings you The Rise of the Phoenix 4.0 bodybuilding competition, with the main event starting at 5pm at the Abbotsford Christian Centre. Tickets from R150 per person. Contact Chris Nguta at border@pcasouthafrica.co.za or on 071- 686-2566 for bookings.

Don’t miss the Kwereiz and Friends performance and live DVD recording at the Guild Theatre at 4pm. Supporting acts include Lush by the Way, Mr Alvin and Zagga. Tickets at R100 each from Computicket.

Get ready to sokkie at the Hall Dance starting at 6.30pm at the Gonubie Farmer’s Hall. R30 entry fee. For more information call Jenny Holland, 083-948-1141.

ON SUNDAY

Lets Hike - East London are hosting a 6km family hike at Shabanga Guest Farm near Cove Rock, starting at 8am. Sunday lunch at the farm is also available, but bookings are essential. Contact letshikesa@gmail.com for details.

River East London invites soccer fans to watch the World Cup final at their premises in Pontoon Road, from 4pm. Entrance is free and there will be half-time entertainment and a tuckshop available. Call (043) 711-4809 for more info.

ON TUESDAY

This month’s Border-Kei Chamber of Business informative coffee and muffin sessions, with Gary Mclean of Charteris & Barnes as guest speaker, will take place at Chamber House at The Hub in Beacon Bay from 7.30am. R200 for members and R350 for non-members per session. To book please email commadmin@bkcob.co.za

Apetito School of Food in Berea will host a Winter Pop-up restaurant from 6pm. Calamari tubes with oxtail stuffing, chicken and burnt miso butterscotch with walnut salsa are some of the meals on the menu. R350 a person and patrons to bring their own drinks. To book call Petro Lotz on 082-480-3725 or at petro@appetito.co.za Bookings are essential.

ON WEDNESDAY

The Mandela @ All Saints photographic exhibition opens at the Amathole Museum in King William’s Town at 1pm. RSVP sikhokele.l@museum.za.net

Donate 67 minutes of your time to the East London SPCA in memory of Madiba for Mandela Day. For more information call 043-745-1441.

ON THURSDAY

For any female vocalists interested in joining the cast of the Arts Theatre’s popular show, Roll the Dice, auditions are at the theatre from 6pm to 8pm. For more info contact Kerry Hiles on 082-327-0627.

Comedian Mel Miller will perform at Thistlewoods from 7pm. Snacks and beverages will be on sale, cash only. Tickets at R150 per person purchased on Quicket. No U18s as this show makes use of strong language. Only 150 tickets available.

ON FRIDAY

Visit the Historic Pig and Whistle in Bathurst this weekend for a fantastic Christmas in July. Festivities start today, with craft markets and great food. A three-course Christmas Dinner will be offered at the inn on Saturday evening. For info call 046-625-0673.

Visit Maren Oppi-Plaas for the switching on of the lights at 5.30pm to mark the start of their Christmas in July fundraiser. Live entertainment, a jumping castle, face-painting and arts and crafts will be on offer. Non-perishable foods, sanitary pads, children’s clothes and toys as well as blankets as a donation entry fee. Arts and Crafts market on Saturday. Please contact Martin Bekker on 060-820-421 for more information.

Hotel Osner are hosting their second Fine Food and Wine Eve from 6.30pm. Great wines, delicious food and fun entertainment will be on offer. Tickets are R249 per person. For bookings please contact 043-743-3433. Bookings are essential.

Garth Taylor will be performing at the Guild Theatre at 7.30pm, taking audiences through his musical journey through his performance of original hits such as Why and Crocodile Tears. Tickets at R120 per person available at Computicket. There will also be a show at 3pm on Sunday.

ON SATURDAY

Visit the Premier Resort Mpongo Private Game Reserve for a Winter Warmer wine and food pairing evening at 6pm. Enjoy a three-course meal, delicious wines from Meridian Merchants and a goody bag for R650 per person. Discounted rates for all accommodation bookings at the resort for the weekend are also on offer. Contact Lwanele Mabece on 061-476-3158 or at 043luxe@gmail.com for bookings.

Stutterheim High School will be hosting the Amatola Haven Old-Age Home fundraiser with singer Jay du Plessis providing the entertainment from 7pm. Light refreshments and drinks will be on sale. Tickets R150 for adults and R100 for children under 12. Call Sheree on 083-805-817 for tickets and info. Tickets also available at Amatola Haven.