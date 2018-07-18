So‚ can Obama dance? Twitter has files
As President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium at the 16th annual Nelson Mandela lecture‚ he had a little fun at the expense of former US President Barack Obama‚ claiming that his dancing skills weren't that great.
"I have laid in bed and dreamt of being like Madiba‚ Obama has achieved this. Nobel Peace Laureate‚ committment to empower young people. One area where he cannot match Madiba‚ he cannot dance as well as Madiba‚" said Ramaphosa.
Obama was confused and when it was his turn to speak he immediately addressed the allegation. He said he can dance‚ but admitted that his wife Michelle is better.
Twitter‚ of course‚ had files and were ready to prove their claims.
Three videos. One decision.
Obama dancing in Kenya is the perfect antidote to today pic.twitter.com/mP7WqTTo7Q— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 17, 2018
Let me bless your TL with Michelle Obama dancing at the College Signing Day.— Together we rise 🙌🏾 (@Matsamon) May 8, 2018
Watch. This video will make you miss her even more 💕 pic.twitter.com/ssnVBtl4Bc
