JULY 21 -28 GIG GUIDE

ON SATURDAY

Vernies Pub in Cambridge invites ladies to dance the night away at their Hobo-themed Ladies Night which starts at 6pm. Entrance is R50 per lady; with gentlemen allowed in after 10pm. The event is a fundraiser for the Salem Baby Centre. For details call Jess Acockf on 063-247-1340.

The Border Motocross Race Day is on from 8am at the Border Motocross Club in Brakfontein. Entrance is R20 for adults and kids enter free. For details call Lee-Ann Bruce-Alexander on 084-384-4309.

East London Christian hip-hop artist Incense will be live in concert as he launches his album The Process at Legends Showcase from 6pm. Tickets available at Lee Gold Music at R100 per person. Call (043) 735-1412 for details.

Dance up a storm with electro-music maestro Crazy White Boy along with Ben Dey and The Concrete Lions at The C Club in Chintsa. Doors open at 2pm, tickets are R150 at the door. Visit www.webtickets.co.za for bookings.

The Buco Downrite Amazing Fun Run is at the Buco Astro Park in Stirling. Race starts at 8am. Entry is R50 a person, and registration opens from 7am to 7.45am. For details call Zane Deere on (043) 743- 3733.

Go Saturday night dancing at the East London Bowling Club to live music with Patrick from 8pm. Entry is R25 per person. For details call Janita Naff on 060-631- 3701.

Christmas in July at Maren Oppi-Plaas fromnoon. This year, fun and fundraising for the elderly includes Helping those in Need, Salem Baby Care Centre, “Keep a Girl in School” and The Sweethearts Foundation, so please support. Farm market, live music, switching on of Christmas lights. Contact 060-820-1421 for details. Maren Oppi-Plaas is 10km from Merrifield School on the N6.

Amatola Haven Fundraiser with Jay at Stutterheim High School from 7pm. Amatola Haven Old Age Home is hosting a show featuring Afrikaans singer Jay. Light refreshments on sale as well as a cash bar. Tickets cost R150 and children under 12 pay R100. Tickets available from Amatola Haven or contact Sheree on 083-805-1817 to book.

ON SUNDAY

Garth Taylor reflects on his 20-year music journey in song at the Guild Theatre from 3pm. Tickets are R120 a person, available from Computicket. Proceeds of the show will go towards CHOC East London.

East London Pet-Pals are having their third annual Trail Run at Emerald Vale Brewery in Chintsa East from 9am. Entries and registration take place from 8am. For more details call Michelle Lottering on 072-432-0141.

ON THURSDAY

Alison Botha will be live in concert at the Guild Theatre fundraising for the East London Zoo. Tickets are R150 per person, available from Computicket. Call 074-603- 3864.

The SMME Opportunity Roadshow will be at the East London IDZ from 9am. Register on www.smmesa.co.za.

Jo Jackson Dance Company is holding Christmas in July at the EL Golf Club to raise funds for their Hip-Hop Formation team’s trip to Poland. Guest performance from Dancing with the Stars’ Angelique Allison and Ryan Hammond. Tickets R250 per person. Call Jo Jackson for more details on 082-925-4377.

ON FRIDAY

Kevin Abraham will bring Folkify back to East London with a new show – “10 Strings and a box” – live at Legends Showcase from 7.30pm. Tickets for the show are R110 per person, available from Lee Gold Music. Call (043) 735-1586 for details.

The Perfect Praise Worship Night is at the Abbotsford Christian Centre. It will see gospel artists such as Israel Mosehla and Mahalia Buchanan perform live. Tickets are R100 per person. Call 081-337-0958.

Visit Tea in the Trees on the Chintsa West road and spend the last Friday of the month indulging in delicious food, live music and lots more at the Friday Food Fest. Visit www.teainthe-trees.com for details.

Afrosoul music lovers can treat themselves to a one-night only show with Vusi Nova, 047, Bekezela and Bongani Radebe at the Guild Theatre from6.30 pm. Tickets are R200, available from Computicket.

The 42nd Washie 100 Mile Road Race takes place from Cathcart Country Club to Buffs Club in East London. The race covers 161km, 26 hours, and one full moon. For details visit www.washie100miler.co.za.

Don’t forget the total lunar eclipse. The partial eclipse starts at 8.24pm with maximum eclipse at 10.22pm. Full eclipse ends at 11.13pm, and back to full moon at about 1.29am.

ON SATURDAY

Make a stop at the East London SPCA Winter Open Day and Market from 9am to 12pm and indulge in delicious winter treats such as hot chocolate and pancakes. Call Margaret on (043) 745-1441.

Christian non-profit organisation CMR is hosting its Rainbow High Tea at the Summit Lifestyle Event Centre from 10am. Guests are requested to wear rainbow colours. Tickets at R120 a person. For details call Fran Smith on 083-294-4 019.

The Hudson Park High School Concert Band presents their film music concert A Night at the Movies, which will be live from 6.30pm at the Hudson Park Primary School. Tickets range from R50 to R80. Contact the primary school on (043) 726- 3220 for details.

The Method to Madness with Euphonik at Highgate Hotel from 8pm. Please visit Highgate Hotel facebook page for updates. Contact: 082-529-9716.

DJ D’Angelo’s Birthday Bash at Pulse Nite Club, 5 Lambart Street. 9pm. Dress code: All Denim Everything. Contact 076- 872-7210 for more details.