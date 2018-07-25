Entertainment

Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke

By Kyle Zeeman - 25 July 2018

British journalist Piers Morgan has come out guns blazing against Trevor Noah and has called for him to apologise publicly for a 2013 joke‚ which he labelled a "racist and sexist mockery of Aboriginal women".

Outrage over the joke was re-ignited after Aboriginal activist and photographer LaVonne Bobongie shared a clip of it on social media‚ calling for a boycott of Trevor's upcoming Australian tour.

In the video‚ Trevor discussed the idea that there is no beautiful race before making a comment about Aboriginal women.

"And I know some of you are sitting there now going‚ ‘Oh Trevor‚ yeah‚ but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine’. Yeah‚ but you know what you say? You say ‘yet’‚ that’s what you say; ‘yet’. Because you haven’t seen all of them‚ right?”

Piers joined the chorus of those calling for boycotts of Trevor's Australian tour and his late night TV gig‚ The Daily Show.

Trevor responded to the latest backlash by telling author and activist‚ Joe Williams that he vowed never to make jokes of that nature again‚ and hasn't since then.

"You're right. After visiting Australia's Bunjilaka museum and learning about Aboriginal history first hand I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven't. I'll make sure the clip from 2013 is not promoted in any way."

While there has been a raging debate on social media‚ Trevor has found some support among local and international fans online who have rallied behind him.

The joke resurfaced amidst a storm over Trevor's comments about Africa winning the soccer World Cup because of the number of immigrants from the continent‚ who played in the French team that won the competition.

