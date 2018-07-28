DJ Welo SA catches his break on Metro

Mdantsane-born Welo SA starts his DJ residency on Metro FM on Saturday.

The DJ will be featured on the station the last Saturday of every month on the Cruise Control show.

DJ Welo SA, real name Zukisa Wonqwelo, said he received a call from the station early this month, inviting him as one of the DJs to take up residency.

“I didn’t call them or anything. They called me. I guess they have been following my journey in the music,” he said.

Wonqwelo said the station had requested him to send his mix, but he chose to travel to Johannesburg to play live in studio.

“Playing live in studio will give me an opportunity to mingle with other DJs and possibly do shows this side [Johannesburg],” he said.

Wonqwelo has played at numerous events around the province and is arguably one of East London’s top DJs. He has played at music festivals such as the BCM carnival, Metro FM Heatwave, Cruel Summer Picnic and Posega’s Mzantsi Cultural Music Festival, to mention a few.

The DJ, who started playing in 2009, said it never crossed his mind that he would one day become one of the resident DJs on one of the leading stations in the country.

“This is big for an East London DJ. I don’t take this lightly. This will be great for everyone in the city,” he said, adding that he would use the platform to also promote local talent.

“I will use this opportunity to show the country what East London artists can do. This will be great for other East London producers as well,” he said.

Wonqwelo said he would also feature music from other artists.

“Playing a lot of East London artists can also be my downfall, but I will try to be open-minded to other artists as well,” he said.

Apart from his Metro FM break, Wonqwelo said he recently released his latest single, Nondaba, featuring T-Man, Ma Oza and Lux Man.

“We will be doing a number of shows promoting the single around the city, and I am also looking forward to making more music for the people,” he said.

One of the hosts of the show, Kyeezi, confirmed to the Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition that DJ Welo would be a resident DJ on their show.

Make sure to catch DJ Welo SA’s coolerboxmix at 1.20pm on Saturday.