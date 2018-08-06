WATCH | Zodwa mobbed by fans
Even though Zodwa Wabantu gets her fair share of criticism‚ there's no denying that she has a staying star power amongst legions of fans.
And to prove this point‚ Zodwa shared a video of the love she gets when she arrives at events.
Zodwa arrived to a recent event to a frenzy of screaming fans‚ and said that she felt blessed.
"You can't buy people to love or like you‚ Zodwa Wabantu blessed owabantu."
Yaaasss kween! Do you see that haters?
Please sign in or register to comment.