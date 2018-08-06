WATCH | Zodwa mobbed by fans

Even though Zodwa Wabantu gets her fair share of criticism‚ there's no denying that she has a staying star power amongst legions of fans.

And to prove this point‚ Zodwa shared a video of the love she gets when she arrives at events.

Zodwa arrived to a recent event to a frenzy of screaming fans‚ and said that she felt blessed.

"You can't buy people to love or like you‚ Zodwa Wabantu blessed owabantu."