THIS WEEK'S GIG GUIDE

AUGUST 11-18

ON SATURDAY

The Christian Dance Academy invites you to the last day of their three-day journey into the land of Narnia. Catch the last day of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe show at Guild Theatre at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets are R100 per person. Children under four get in for free. Tickets are available from Computicket.

Visit the Gardener’s Market at Kim’s Corner and treat yourself for two hours to a wide variety of flowers, herbs, succulents, some garden décor, fresh produce and so much more.

Market doors open at 9am. For more info, contact Jerry Leyland on 084-075-4064.Discover how well you know your city at The East London Treasure Hunt which is taking place at the East London Museum from 10.30am.

Entrance and participation is R25 per person and R20 for pensioners. For more info, contact Rachelle Costello on 084-769-8115.Watch surfing champions live in action as they ride the waves at the 53rd annual South African Surfing Championships, under way at Nahoon beach from 7.30am.

The finals are on Sunday. Waltz, two-step and line-dance your night away at the East London Bowling Club to live music by Time is Tight from 8pm until late. Entrance is R25 per person, and the cash bar will be open all night.

For more info, contact Janita Nass on 060-631-3701.

ON SUNDAY

The Ulysses Bikers invite you to their Best Biker’s Breakfast in Town, a food affair happening at Hams Sports Club from 9am. Dig in to treats such as bacon and egg rolls, boerewors rolls, pancakes and much more, at a R20 entrance fee per person. Kids under 12 enter free.

The crowd will also be treated to a dog show by the East London IPO Sports Training Group and music by Phoenix Rising. For more information, contact Margaret Pautz on 073-868-4395.Catch the Lulama Gaulana Quartet live at The Square Boxing Lounge in Station Street.

Gaulana will be performing songs from his latest album, Azara. Doors open at 4pm, and tickets are R100 per person. For more info, contact Gary Ndlovu on 083-352-5290.

ON WEDNESDAY

The East London Rotary Club’s Music Showcase is on at the Guild Theatre. It will showcase spectacular music from some of East London’s most prominent schools’ music departments.

The proceeds for this year’s show will go towards the Eyabantwana for the Children Trust. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are R100 per person, available from Computicket.

ON THURSDAY

The Kei Mouth community is invited to blind-taste and rate different soup flavours at the soup challenge cook-off between Morgan Bay and Kei Mouth residents taking place at the Kei Mouth Country Club. Entrance is R20 per person. For more info, contact Jono Lucas on 043-841-1083.

ON FRIDAY

The CHOC East London golf day is taking place at the East London Golf Club from 12pm. The four-ball alliance begins at R2200 which includes green fees, dinner and live entertainment. For more information, contact Mark Kleinenberg on 083-359-3886.

The Open-Air Cinema and Night Market is happening at the Areena Riverside Resort. Presold movie tickets are available on nutickets at R50 per person, while at the gate they will be sold at R80 per person. Food and drinks will also be on sale. For more information, email festival@wildcoastjikeleza.co.za

Join the Out of the Green Box Nite Series 5km Trail Race taking place at the Areena Riverside Resort from 6.30pm. Visit www.wonadventure.co.za to register. For more info, contact Bruce Viaene on 072-087-5012.

ON SATURDAY

Hip-Hop artist AKA will be bringing his Touch My Blood tour to East London for the official launch of Roots Lifestyle in Greenfields from 12pm. General tickets are R180 per person, and VIP tickets are R500. Both kinds are available from Computicket.

Catch popular band Gangs of Ballet live at the Beer Fest at The C Club in Chintsa. Tickets are available on www.webtickets.co.za. For more info, contact Stephen Gerber on 043-7385-226.

Stirling Vocal Celebration is on at Stirling High School. Three past pupils – opera star Litho Nqai, musical theatre expert Kay Mosiane and top UCT jazz vocalist Robin Castle – will return to give solo performances, as well as perform a few numbers each with the Stirling choirs. It’s at the Stirling High School auditorium at 6.30pm and tickets are available from the school at R30.

The Round Table 1 Steak Evening & Bokke Rugby evening is happening at the No1 Clubhouse in James Pearce Park from 5pm. Entrance is R120 per person, which includes a hearty meal. For more info, contact Lance on 083-475-5749 .