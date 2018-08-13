Mzansi drops one last Dankie San for ProKid with #ProKidChallenge
As the news of ProKid's death settles in the hearts of thousands of fans‚ they've kicked off the #ProKidChallenge in honour of him.
The challenge was created by the masses who wanted to show how much ProKid's music served and meant to to them.
The challenge was started just hours after the rapper's death was confirmed by his family. ProKid's family released a statement during the early hours of Thursday morning confirming he suffered a "severe seizure".
Since then social media has been flooded with messages of condolences and tributes for ProKid. But most importantly‚ his fans have celebrated his gift and showed their gratitude for songs that resonated with them the most.
Thus the #ProKidChallenge was born. Here are some of the videos.
#ProKidChallenge 💔my favorite joint 😤😭 pic.twitter.com/1OZJystrqa— #PartyWithpH 🕺🏾💃🏾 (@iam_ph) August 9, 2018
DJ Mama @YvonneChakaX2 is our favourite rapper in the game. What a great vibe in the #987Woman studio as we celebrate the incredible energy that was Prokid✊🏾 #Prokidchallenge pic.twitter.com/fUo7eHbDfb— POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) August 9, 2018
#ProKidChallenge .... post yours. Lets celebrate the giant. pic.twitter.com/M9ECQXEqVp— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) August 9, 2018
#RIPProKid #ProKidChallenge #LindaMkhize #DankieSan ...— MSICK BEATS🇿🇦 (@MsickBeats) August 9, 2018
"They say we own this world coz this world is our own
Feels like we owe this world ngathi siphila nge-loan
Bathi ibuzwaka baphambili indlela that’s unknown
Out there you all alone it’s hell, coz hell is home"
P.R.O pic.twitter.com/Vhp3gD3QRp
#ProKidChallenge I look so crusty from traveling 😓but I had to take part and show how much I appreciated his work.. This is my all time favorite verse of him 😓💔. #RIPProKid #DankieSahn pic.twitter.com/QNCxocef15— Philisile_Mfana 👑👑 (@Phili_Mfanaa) August 9, 2018
We doing it for the Culture 🙈#ProKidChallenge 🙏🏾@VusiThembekwayo pic.twitter.com/oX2HtKaKqB— Call me uSheriff (@MelodyMiyaVibe) August 9, 2018
I never do this, but I had to this time... #ProKidChallenge pic.twitter.com/KfM7Y5huLf— MaKumalo (@Zamantungwa_) August 9, 2018
It's not just @PROMkhize #ProKidChallenge. Hidden Force also brought us fire pic.twitter.com/W5aLVCHW4x— Sbhekzin (@Sir_Krypton) August 9, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.