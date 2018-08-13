Businessman Malcolm X has not only handed out over R4-million to those in need over the years‚ but also “discovered” one of the most popular rappers on the African continent‚ AKA.

Malcolm has always been a staunch supporter of the rapper and even bought over 500 copies of AKA’s latest album‚ Touch My Blood to give out to fans. Speaking to TshisaLIVE Malcolm said he and AKA go back all the way to Orange Farm in 2005.

“He was 13 years old. I discovered him in a squatter camp in Orange Farm. He was performing there for a LoveLife initiative. His uncle worked for LoveLife.”

Malcolm said there was a fire in AKA’s eyes that was hard to ignore.

“He was performing and he was angry. He was hungry and very talented. I thought there was something in there and so I gave him a recording deal. It was his first recording deal. I knew even at 13 that he was going to be something.”

Malcolm said he was proud of AKA’s achievements‚ even if he felt the rapper was sometimes misunderstood.

“You know‚ people say he is arrogant. But he is not arrogant to me. I support him and I always will‚” he added.