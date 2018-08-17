LISTEN | Black Coffee shares teaser of his new song & Twitter goes GAGA!
DJ Black Coffee's fans have BEEN waiting for new music from him. So it's not surprising that when Coffee dropped a one minute clip from his next single tweeps lost their marbles.
While we all know just how busy Black Coffee has been (like real busy‚ with everything from apps‚ to world tours‚ seminars‚ talks etc)... people back home have been waiting for something new to turn up to.
While Black Coffee's music is timeless and we're still dancing to tunes he released in 2005‚ the DJ has been promising new music‚ we're ready for more.
And it was if the house maestro heard our thoughts because on Thursday night‚ he gave us something to whet our appetitites.
Just listen...
I paint your silhouette, in the shadow of every headlight.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 16, 2018
I turn up my radio, but I can't turn off my mind...So I'll drive, 10,000 miles into the dead of night...Coming soon pic.twitter.com/Ou0fYqmhud
Tweeps were not sure if they were too biased or if they were under the strong Coffee spell but they had nothing but love to give.
Here some of the reactions.
Master Coffee!!💁🏽♂️— M∆LUM TH∆VO👋🏽 (@lifeofthavo) August 16, 2018
Never dissappoints🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/GkZe8vSZ7K
This is an international sound but I can see it playing in clubs, house parties and cars with ease. I love how your music is always growing. One can never get used to or bored of your sound. pic.twitter.com/PCzZQiDJhl— Nontu2ko Stella Xaba (@nontu2ko_xaba) August 16, 2018
BlackCoffee, khona into vah vah emzimbeni wami! Can't wait baba ngeke yoh 😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ZUhmgw7Ns0— Better - Man (@Mvq_Musica) August 16, 2018
