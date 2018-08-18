THIS WEEK'S GIG GUIDE
AUGUST 18-25
ON SATURDAY
- The Beacon Bay Retail Park 5km Breakfast Run will take place at Retail Park from 7.15am. Walkers, wheelchair bound-persons, as well as prams are welcome. To register, visit www.beaconbayretailpark.co. za. Entrance is R35 per person.
- The Madison Market Cafe market day takes place at the cafe on Epsom Road, Stirling, from 8 am.
- Hip-Hop Artist AKA is bringing his TTouch My Blood tour to East London at the official launch of Roots Lifestyle in Greenfields from noon. General tickets are R180 per person, and VIP tickets are R500. Both kinds are available on Computicket.
- Three past Stirling High pupils – opera star Litho Nqai, musical theatre expert Kay Mosiane and UCT jazz vocalist Robin Castle – will be coming together to give solo performances at the Stirling Vocal Celebration taking place at the high school auditorium at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from the school at R30 per person.
- The first Woman's Round Table Business Tea is on at The Mustard in Vincent from 11am. Established and emerging businesswomen are invited to come together to engage, support and guide one another on business matters. Tickets will be sold (R150) and include tea, assorted sweet and savoury treats. For more info, contact Sibabalwe Ngxola on 074-370-3957.
- The Beerfest 2018 bringing a wide variety of craft and local beers is on at The C Club from 2pm, featuring Gangs of Ballet. Tickets are R100 per person and are available on www.webtickets.co.za. For more info, contact Stephen Gerber on 043-735-8226.
ON SUNDAY
- The BMSC Motorcycle Track Day & Riding School is on at the East London Grand Prix Circuit from 8am. For more info, email office@bmsc.co.za.
- The Wild Coast Jikeleza Sandcastle Building Competition is on at Chintsa East Beach. Entries open at 12pm and judging will be at 2pm. Participation is R100 per person, visit http://www.yourtribal.com to enter.
- Jeremy Loops is performing at the C Club in Chintsa from 2pm. Tickets are R150 per person available at www. webtickets.co. za. For info call Stephen Gerber on 043-735-8226.
- Sanlam Cancer Border Regional Golf Challenge is on at the Katberg Eco Golf Estate from 6am. For info call gary.vanloggerenberg@sanlam.co.za
ON TUESDAY
- The Border-Kei Chamber of Business coffee and muffin sessions, will take place at Chamber house at The Hub in Beacon Bay from 7.30am. Tickets are R200 for members and R350 for non-members per session. To book email commadmin@bkcob.co.za.
ON WEDNESDAY
- Time to have a chuckle and a bit of fun. Hilarious and versatile performers Ian von Memerty and Gino Fabbri will be live at Guild Theatre for a laugh-a-minute clash of cultures show. Tickets are R160 per person, available on Computicket. Doors open at 7.30pm.
- Join the Wild Coast Jikeleza 5km trail run at Table 58 Brewery at Floradale. Registration will take place at 5pm. For more info, contact Caroline Kruger on 084-460-6455.
ON THURSDAY
- Visit Photoquip for the Fujifilmtakeover launch at 6pm. Workshops will also be taking place on Friday and Saturday. For more information or to register for the event contact Photoquip at 043-726-2200 or visit their FaceBook page.
ON FRIDAY
- Catch the Ayanda Shange and Friends gospel show at Guild Theatre from 6pm. Tickets at R150 per person, available from Computicket.
ON SATURDAY
- Ard Matthews will be performing his latest album ‘Impossible Machines’ live at The C Club from 6pm. For booking visit http://www.facebook.com/chintsaliving. For info, contact Stephen Gerber on 043-735-8226.
- The Through the Ages Decades Party is at Thistlewood for over-30s to enjoy an evening of some of the best music ever produced. Tickets are R95 per person, available on www.quicket.co.za.
- Catch the Twins on Deck birthday tour at Velvet Lounge with a massive lineup of local DJs. Tickets start at R70 per person. For more info, contact Angelo Meinie on 073-377-8406.
- The gala performance of the Eastern Cape Drama Festival takes place from 6pm at the Alexander Playhouse. The top three plays from the festival will be performed. Tickets are R30 per person and will be sold at the door.
