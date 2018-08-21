Shange sings out against abuse
Joyous Celebration ’graduate’ says it’s time men ‘manned up’
Former Joyous Celebration frontman Ayanda Shange and various gospel musicians will unite in one voice on Friday as they stand against abuse of women and children. The show, Ayanda Shange and Friends, will take place at the Guild Theatre in East London. Shange will also launch his own company, Ayko Productions, which he started after leaving the multi-award winning gospel group last year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.