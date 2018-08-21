Shange sings out against abuse

Joyous Celebration ’graduate’ says it’s time men ‘manned up’

Former Joyous Celebration frontman Ayanda Shange and various gospel musicians will unite in one voice on Friday as they stand against abuse of women and children. The show, Ayanda Shange and Friends, will take place at the Guild Theatre in East London. Shange will also launch his own company, Ayko Productions, which he started after leaving the multi-award winning gospel group last year.

