Criselda Dudumashe: Dear Trump‚ land redistribution is inevitable

By Kyle Zeeman - 23 August 2018
TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has lambasted US President Donald Trump .
Image: Criselda Dudumashe via Instagram

TV and radio personality Criselda Dudumashe has lambasted US President Donald Trump for his comments on South Africa's land debate‚ telling the statesman that land redistribution was inevitable and the policy was clear.

Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that he was looking into South Africa's land seizures. "I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. 'South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers' @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews‚" he tweeted.

The tweet sparked outrage in South Africa‚ with celebs and the public taking to social media to slam Trump.

In a tweet Criselda took Trump to school on a few matters and claimed that even "decent white South Africans are concerned" about the current land distribution "imbalance."

SA's satirical puppet Chester Missing assured Trump that all was well in Mzansi‚ while hip-hop star Rashid Kay shaded Trump's sources.

 

Trump's tweet comes after US think tank‚ the Cato Institute‚ published an editorial calling on his administration to act against South Africa.

Lobby group Afriforum‚ who has been outspoken on land reform and alleged farm killings in the past‚ met with the Cato Institute during a trip to America and was also blamed for spreading the hysteria.

In an official statement‚ the group said they "welcomed" Trump's decision to look into South Africa's land issues.

Rapper Kwesta claimed Afriforum was spreading lies‚ while songstress Simphiwe Dana said they had smeared the image of the whole country.

 

The South African government hit back at Trump’s tweet‚ claiming it sought to divide the country and explained how land reform would take place.

“South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past‚” a tweet from the SA government's official account added.

Winner of Vuzu's hip-hop reality show The Hustle‚ Flex Rabanyan‚ questioned how government could claim to be free when they were explaining themselves to a foreign president.

 

South Africans came out guns blazing on Twitter after US president Donald Trump sent out a tweet early on Thursday August 23 2018 claiming that white farmers were being murdered for their land in South Africa.

