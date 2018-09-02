The Mcinga's spread their wings

Two Eastern Cape's very own popular and award winning gospel singers, Lusanda Mcinga and her equally talented son Betusile, on Saturday serenaded hundreds of fans with music from their new albums.

This was when Lusanda and Betusile launched their albums at the O R Tambo Hall in Mthatha on Saturday.

The duo had launched their albums in East London last month.The new offering from gospel veteran Lusanda is her 19th album and is titled “Mabaphil’ abantu”.It was released in April and has sold more than 15000 copies already, according to her.

Betusile was launching his first ever live DVD which was recorded in Cape Town last year.The duo who now reside in Mthatha said their albums are very close to their hearts and hope they will have a positive impact and change lives of scores of people from all over the country.

Betusile said he and her mother were excited with how the launch turned out.He said they will now roll the mother and son launch tour to Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal in the next coming weeks.