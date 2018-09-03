A fictional movie of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to be released soon.

The movie‚ titled The Forgiven‚ is based on Michael Ashton's play‚ The Archbishop and the Antichrist‚ and is directed by Roland Joffe.

"This is a subject that's both social and political but also rather personal‚ because let's be honest‚ we've all done things in our lives that we need forgiveness for‚ that we haven't come to terms with. We're all prisoners of our history‚ whether it's social‚ cultural or family‚" Joffe said.

Taking on the character of the Archbishop is American actor Forest Whitaker‚ who‚ according to the producers‚ has an understanding of South African history‚ having taken on a similar role in another movie.

But a trailer for the film has not been well received.