Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again!

By Karishma Thakurdin - 10 September 2018
Lady Zamar was ripped to shreds for her blue jumpsuit on Sunday night.
Image: Twitter/Idols SA

Lady Zamar's "unique and avant-garde" fashion sense became the talk of the town once again when she performed at the Idols SA top 10 announcement on Sunday night.

The Charlotte hitmaker hit the Twitter trends list moments after tweeps found out she was set to perform.

Even though Lady Zamar's performance was totally on point that was overshadowed by the sheer‚ blue lace jumpsuit she wore.

The singer's designer came under fire‚ with some tweeps calling for the person to be sacked.

