Twitter zones in on Lady Zamar's Idols SA outfit. Again!
Lady Zamar's "unique and avant-garde" fashion sense became the talk of the town once again when she performed at the Idols SA top 10 announcement on Sunday night.
The Charlotte hitmaker hit the Twitter trends list moments after tweeps found out she was set to perform.
Even though Lady Zamar's performance was totally on point that was overshadowed by the sheer‚ blue lace jumpsuit she wore.
.@Lady_Zamar gave us the perfect blend of high energy and soulful vocals performing 'It's You - Dreaming'. How'd you love that Mzansi? https://t.co/ja4jrEsdhn #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Yehr2dF1XH— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 9, 2018
The singer's designer came under fire‚ with some tweeps calling for the person to be sacked.
Kanti #LadyZamar hasn’t fired her stylist yet 🤦🏾♀️ oh Haai #IdolsSA— Bongi Mdo ka Dlanjwa (@mararabon) September 9, 2018
How many of you want #LADYZAMAR To retire from Style? She's wearing Lace Jamsuit...shit shes out of it and uyabhimba maaarn nxa!!#IdolsSA #IdolsSA2018 pic.twitter.com/c5bfmuJJhE— Bantu (@Bantu13530853) September 9, 2018
I was patiently waiting for ladyzamar's outfit more than her performance. The only thing missing from that outfit is that nigerian doek #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/cw9adUTba7— Rembuluwani (@rembulis) September 9, 2018
