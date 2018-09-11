US gospel artist to rock EL crowd

Gospel lovers of East London are in for a treat when Harmony House hosts award-winning international gospel artist Vashawn Mitchell this month.

Mitchell, who is popularly known for his hit song Joy, will be coming all the way from Harvey, Illinois in the United States to join Harmony House in celebrating its eighth anniversary on September 29.

The US singers’ single Nobody Greater was the most played gospel song in 2011 and spent a combined total of nine weeks on Billboard’s Gospel songs chart. He was also the most nominated artist at the 27th Annual Stellar Awards, receiving 11 nominees and walking away with six of the awards.

Mitchell was nominated for two Grammy Awards at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards for Best Gospel Performance for Nobody Greater and Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for Triumphant.

His recent album titled Secret Place reached platinum within two weeks of its release in March, with the hit song Joy receiving an award from the Gospel Music Association in the US for most downloaded gospel song in 2018.

Mitchell will be sharing the stage in East London with local artists such as Perfect Praise from Mdantsane as well as Harmony singers and Gospel Crown winner Shaun P.

A Vashawn Mitchell challenge has been launched on Facebook. Contestants can sing any of his songs and the winners will get a five-minute performance on the night of the show. The winners will also be given an opportunity on the night to record one song under Harmony Music.

The show will start at 6.30pm at Downtown Christian Centre. Tickets are on sale at Computicket for R200.