Major Lazer punts big SA names on new album
Remember when Major Lazer put Nasty C on their single Particula? Well it seems that wasn't the only SA talent they were impressed with. In fact‚ they've released a whole album filled with songs from some of Mzansi's biggest artists.
The American DJ group released their latest project this week‚ an 11-track album filled with music from Africa called Afrobeats Mix.
The songs were compiled from their research and experience during their tour across Africa last year.
AFRICA TO THE WORLD! OUT NOW!https://t.co/Peb6JNMVUn pic.twitter.com/qMu5PlsjUl— MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) September 12, 2018
The album starts off with a collab between Major Lazer‚ Taranchyla and our very own Babes Wodumo followed by Dladla Mshunqisi.
Midnight Starring is next‚ before the album goes up north to Nigeria and Ethiopia for its next few songs.
Riky Rick's Stay Shining and DJ Buckz's Sgicha pop up near the end of the album introducing the world to the likes of HHP‚ Afrikan Roots‚ Professor‚ Alie Keys and Cassper Nyovest.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Dladla said he got a call from DJ Tira earlier this week telling him about the project.
"I was so excited. I really don't have the words to say what an honour this is. When I heard my song was going to be on the project‚ I just fell silent and couldn't believe it."
He said that South African music had a massive part to play in the future of world music and said this was evidence of this fact.
"I think my song is something different to what people overseas might be used to. It is gqom‚ and gqom is the future. I am taking the future of music to the world."
