This week's gig guide
SEPT 22 to 29
ON SATURDAY
- Visit the Hemingways Mall upper food court for the SABC high school career expo from 9am to 7pm. Entrance is free.
- The Doek on Fleek All White picnic is taking place at the Alexander Country Club from 11 am. Tickets are available at Shoprite and Checkers at R100 for adults. Free for kids under 12. Contact Thandi Mavata on 079-327-7638 for more information.
- Celebrate spring at the dig into spring pop-up market at Chandlers Guest House in Lukin Road, Selborne from 10am. Entry is free.
- Numb City Kulture is joining up with Instinct Events to bring Cape Town-based DJ, Dwson to the Highgate Hotel. Doors open at 8pm and tickets are R100 at the door. For more information please contact 043-726-7085.
ON SUNDAY
- The African Angels 2018 ale trail run takes place at Emerald Vale Brewery in Chintsa from 9am. 5km and 15km runs will be taking place, all ages are welcome. R30 per entrant in the 5km and R50 per entrant in the 15km run. Contact Lou Billet on 076-555-4711 for more information.
- Enjoy the Emerald Vale spring celebration at the brewery in Chintsa from 11am to 7pm. The fine & fabulous pop-up market, German-themed restaurant, kids activities and lots more will be on offer. Entrance is free, but donations for the charities are welcome. Contact the brewery on 043-738-5397 for more information.
- Kyle Watson will be live at Hamilton Sports Club from 5pm. Supporting acts include Dan Hugo, Wez Thatcher, Jim Le Jam and more. Tickets will be available from Blue Zoo hair & beauty and Quick Ticket at R100. Contact Dan Hugo on 083-367-5958 for more information.
- Catch comedians Luphelo Kodwa, Khanyisa Bunu, Trevor Gumbi and more at the Emonti-heritage comedy night at the Guild Theatre from 6pm. Tickets are available at Computicket at R250 per person. Contact Siyabulela Golela on 073-634-4817 for more information.
- Enjoy techno and house music at the Lazy Days event at Country Bumpkin from 4pm. Early bird tickets are available at Quicket at R55 and general admission is R66.
ON MONDAY
- Visit Die Agterplaas (R349, Kei Mouth) for a Heritage Day wors competition from noon. Tickets are R60 per person. Contact Sanet Lombard on 082-487-8324 for more information.
ON WEDNESDAY
- Cape Town-based singer songwriter, Jonny Luck will be live at Abbotsford Arms from 8pm. Entrance is free. contact 043-721-1789 for more information.
ON FRIDAY
- The Shack: night- time good food market takes place at the EL Surf Lifesaving Club from 4pm. Great food, live music and kids zone on offer. Contact Nicole McComb on 073-775-6089 for more information.
- The Jaziel Brothers featuring Amanda Black will be live at The Venue@Hemingways from 7pm. Tickets are available at Computicket at R300 per person. Contact 043-743-0704 for more information.
- The C Club will be hosting a night-time weekend market part 1 from 6pm. Craft food and drinks, live music, clothing stalls, jumping castle and much more will be on offer. Contact 043-738-5226 for more information.
- Visit Tea in the Trees in Chintsa for their monthly Friday food fest from 5pm. Live entertainment and delicious food will be on offer. Contact Kate Bosazza on 072-611-2367 for more information.
ON SATURDAY
- The Wizards on Wheels Car Show is taking place at Port Rex High School from 10am to 3pm. Entrance is R30 for adults and R10 for scholars. Beer garden, flea market, cars and bikes will all be on offer. Contact Lesley Thomas on 083-412-8138 for more information.
- Catch the fine and fishy market and the re-opening of the East London Aquarium from 10am to 2pm. Food and craft stalls, kids activities and much more will be on offer. Regular aquarium entry fees apply. For more information please contact Sam Ramsay on 083-784-1558.
- Catch the queer spring festival 2018 at Drifters Raceway Theme Park from 4pm. R80 for early bird tickets, R100 general admission, R400 for VIP. Contact Siyamthanda Nyobo on 081-426-0653 for tickets for more information.
