AKA's Beam Group is shutting down!

After weeks of swirling speculation surrounding the state of affairs at Beam Group‚ the cracks have widened with AKA announcing that the company‚ which he started with Prince Nyembe is closing its doors.

The rapper unexpectedly made the announcement on Monday‚ saying the company which was responsible for managing and representing him will no longer do that.

He then revealed that the company was in the process of shutting down.

"We started the company with the best of intentions unfortunately it’s just not working out for me the way I wanted it to ... so I’m taking my ball and going to play elsewhere."