Kelly Khumalo calls for privacy amidst traditional healer reports

The post was filled with fans who have been gifted with the calling and wished her well.

A source told Isolezwe Kelly is indeed undergoing training to become a sangoma but did not give any other details around the decision.

However‚ Kelly team said she does not want to speak on the claims and that she wants to keep her private life out of the spotlight

"Kelly would like to keep her personal affairs private‚" her manager Linda Moeketsi told TshisaLIVE.

This is not the first time that Kelly has apparently had dealings with the ancestors.

In 2014‚ sangoma Dumezweni Mahabuke from kwaThema in Ekurhuleni told Daily Sun that Kelly must thwasa or she would apparently never have peace.