Vashawn enthralls EL crowd in celebration

East London was treated to a gospel music feast this weekend as international gospel star Vashawn Mitchell wowed the 400-strong audience at the Downtown Christian Centre on Saturday. The USA gospel star was in East London to celebrate Harmony House’s eighth anniversary.

Talking to the Dispatch on Sunday about his first visit to the metro, Mitchell said he is hoping to come back again.

“I’m honoured to be in this part of South Africa. It really was refreshing, and the energy from the people of East London is really inviting.

“I’m hoping to make it to this side of South Africa again to come and enjoy the beauty of the Eastern Cape.”

Mitchell rocked the audience with music from his latest project Vashawn 20, an album that he said celebrated and thanked God for his survival for 20 years in the industry.

He plans to include South Africa in a tour to launch the album next year, and East London will be one of his stops.

Mitchell performed an array of songs from his previous albums, setting the stage alight when he performed the much loved Nobody Great and Joy, which were the most sing-along songs on the night.

Sharing the stage with Mitchell was multi-Crown Gospel award winner Shaun P, alongside Harmony House Ensemble and Perfect Praise.

Shaun P described the celebration as a new dawn for Harmony House, and said he was honoured to be able to celebrate with them for eight years in succession in the Eastern Cape.

Harmony House is an events and management business that deals primarily with marketing gospel artists in the Eastern Cape.

Its managing director, William Wilderman, said their mission was to help uplift the broken souls and hearts of artists.

“Through this amazing journey we continue to witness how we’ve been merely used as conduits to revive dead dreams, unite musicians and vocalists on the road to destiny and, of course, be a channel used by God to restore broken hearts and spirits of artists.”