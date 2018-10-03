Trevor Noah pokes fun at Melania Trump's visit to Africa

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has weighed in on Mama Trump's tour of Africa questioning why she is here to teach us about the evils of cyberbullying when so many do not even have internet access.

Melania kicked off her visit to the continent this week in Ghana where she watched babies being weighed and spoke about cyberbullying. The week-long tour is the longest solo international trip she has made without the US president.

While the world's media were covering the visit and Trump was testing out text messages to the nation‚ Trevor took to The Daily Show to welcome her to Africa.

But Trevor was also quick to question why Melania was going to take her campaign about cyberbullying to a place where many were struggling with even getting online.

"She's going to Africa to fight cyberbullying. The only issue is that most people in Africa are still waiting to get cyber. So‚ I mean..." he said to laughter and applause.