Serena Williams shared a snippet of her version of The Divinyls global hit‚ I Touch Myself as part of a breast cancer awareness campaign to remind women to examine themselves regularly.

Even though the tennis star said she was out of her comfort zone‚ she totally nailed it.

"Yes‚ this put me out of my comfort zone‚ but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors‚ all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that."