Entertainment

SNAPS | Inside Shekinah's birthday celebrations

By Karishma Thakurdin - 08 October 2018
The Suited hitmaker celebrated her special day with an intimate dinner with those close to her.
The Suited hitmaker celebrated her special day with an intimate dinner with those close to her.
Image: Shekinah via Instagram

It's been a week of celebrations for songstress Shekinah.

After celebrating another year of life on Wednesday‚ a day later it was announced that she'll be repping SA at the annual MTV EMAs.

Shekinah along with Distruction Boyz scooped nominations at the prestigious awards.

A EMA nod at 24...that's pretty impressive and definitely worth continuing the celebrations!

The Suited hitmaker celebrated her special day with an intimate dinner with those close to her.

Here's a peek: (Swipe left neh)

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Armed robber hijacks elderly couple at gunpoint
ANC meeting turns violent in Metro
X