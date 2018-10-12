WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House
Trevor Noah has poked fun at Kanye West and Donald Trump's meeting at the White House on Thursday‚ claiming that Trump got to experience the kind of confusion most people feel when they hear him speak.
Ahead of his trip to Africa‚ Kanye popped past the White House to meet with The Donald and launched into an almost ten-minute long rant about policy and alternative universes. Ye even said that The Donald made him feel like Superman and his MAGA cap had given him power.
Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show were watching and tweeted reaction as the meeting unfolded.
At the end of the meeting a dazed Trump could only stammer out: "I tell you what‚ that was pretty impressive folks."
Trevor deciphered the meeting on The Daily Show later in the night and joked about Trump wanting to kick Kanye out of the White House.
"You know‚ Trump's mouth was saying‚ 'That was impressive' but you could see he was thinking‚ 'Is it racist if I call the cops? Is it?'"
TONIGHT: There was a ranting lunatic in the Oval Office today, and he had to sit quietly as Kanye West did this: pic.twitter.com/1eCaLWP8cS— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 12, 2018
Trevor added that it was great to see "Kanye make Trump feel like Trump makes us feel every single day".
If you missed it‚ cava Kanye's full monologue below:
Please sign in or register to comment.