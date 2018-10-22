Comedians, musicians to keep Mdantsane entertained
Music and laughter will be the order of the day when Umhlobo Wenene FMs DJ Silulami Bunu returns to his home township Mdantsane to celebrate his 31st birthday with the Music and Comedy Sundays – The Vibe at Mthombo’s Palace on Sunday. A line-up of talented Eastern Cape comedians and musicians, including Satma-nominated Makhanda comedian Tsepiso Nzayo and upcoming comedy sensation Ludwe “Willy” Obiya, local afro-pop music sensations Odwa and Songz, is on the cards for the event which promises to...
