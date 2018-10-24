BREAKING | Hip-hop star HHP has died
Well-known publicist and HHP's wife‚ Lerato Sengadi confirmed to TshisaLIVE from the scene on Wednesday afternoon that the star has died.
"Yes‚ yes it's true. I am with the family at the moment‚" said a traumatised Sengadi.
Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran's death is still sketchy at this stage.
HHP has in the past opened up about suffering with depression.
Those close to the star including AKA have flooded Twitter with messages of condolences.
South Africans took to Twitter on October 24 2018 to pay tribute to hip-hop star HHP as news of his death spread through the country. Details of his death were not yet clear.
Just heard the most terrible news ... another icon gone too soon. 💔— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 24, 2018
