Drumming up a dream

East London African djembe drummer Richard Pipe blew the minds of refugees and homeless people when he performed for them in France recently. For a few hours, the refugees and the homeless got to forget about their problems and enjoy Pipe’s performance. “Magic Hands”, as Pipe is affectionately known, recently returned from a tour of Europe where he spent a month performing and teaching people how to play the djembe drum in France.

