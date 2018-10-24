Drumming up a dream
East London African djembe drummer Richard Pipe blew the minds of refugees and homeless people when he performed for them in France recently. For a few hours, the refugees and the homeless got to forget about their problems and enjoy Pipe’s performance. “Magic Hands”, as Pipe is affectionately known, recently returned from a tour of Europe where he spent a month performing and teaching people how to play the djembe drum in France.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.