Fort Hare students record song with legends
Thrilled University of Fort Hare music students have recorded a song with Grammy Award winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The group is spending a week at the university and conducting a master class workshops with the music department, exploring the complex origins of African music, especially isicathamiya.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.