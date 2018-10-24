WATCH | HHP's top 5 greatest songs
HHP aka Jabba has gifted the world with numerous hits since his burst onto the scene with his debut album Introduction two decades ago.
The hip-hop veteran's death was confirmed to TshisaLIVE by well-known publicist and his wife Lerato Sengadi from the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Since HHP introduced himself to the hip-hop game and changed the whole scene with his uniquely vernac rap bars, there was no stopping the star whose catalogue is super impressive.
Trying to narrow down the list to a top 5 selection proved very difficult and some of his gems were left out but here are some of his biggest hits.
We're sure these tracks will send you down memory lane...
Tswaka
If you were not playing this song at top volume when it came out, you definitely missed out on a vibe.
Music & Lights
HHP even had a whole American superstar, Amerie make a cameo in this music video.
Jabulani
This was a super corny move that only Jabba could make cool.
His real name is Jabulani, he remixed PJ Powers' Jabulani and it was a hit!
Bosso
Not only did this song become a national anthem and was used for multiple ads... Bosso ke mang literally become the 'it phrase'.
Harambe
Hands down one of the hottest rap songs to ever come out in SA. Plus the chorus issa sing along! It was a winner from the get go.
South Africans took to Twitter on October 24 2018 to pay tribute to hip-hop star HHP as news of his death spread through the country. Details of his death were not yet clear.
