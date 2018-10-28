Nathi’s sold-out show thrills fans
Nathi Mankayi’s fans packed the Guild Theatre in East London to capacity on Friday to watch the multi-award winning singer performing live. The show, dubbed Qeqe Wave Invading East London, saw Nathi performing songs mainly from his latest offering, Iphupha Labantu, but he also took the crowd down memory lane with popular hits like Nomvula, Nomakanjani, Imibuzo and Noba ngumama.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.