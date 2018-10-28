Nathi’s sold-out show thrills fans

Nathi Mankayi’s fans packed the Guild Theatre in East London to capacity on Friday to watch the multi-award winning singer performing live. The show, dubbed Qeqe Wave Invading East London, saw Nathi performing songs mainly from his latest offering, Iphupha Labantu, but he also took the crowd down memory lane with popular hits like Nomvula, Nomakanjani, Imibuzo and Noba ngumama.

