HHP's last protégé: He tried to protect me from his pain

Although he was suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts‚ rapper HHP would never allow his young protégé Hugo Flash see the dark space he was in and tried to shield him from a world that had been so cruel to him.

The Music & Lights star had helped launched the careers of Cassper and Khuli Chana and in his last few days worked tirelessly to promote Hugo as the next big act in Mzansi.

A heartbroken Hugo reflected on how the pair had met at Universal Music's offices in Johannesburg just two days before the star's death on Wednesday and said he found it difficult to accept his mentor's death when there was no indications he was struggling.

"We were just soaking in the vibes and enjoying each other's company. There was absolutely no indications of what he was going through. That is what worried me the most about this situation because he hid his feelings so well".

The pair met about two or three months ago at Kalawa Jazmee's offices. HHP later invited Hugo to record with him and in the long hours of recording and working together got to speak about life and their struggles‚ although HHP would try hide the pain he was feeling.