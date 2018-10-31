One and a half years after welcoming Baby Billionaire into the world‚ Kenny Kunene and Nonkululeko have confirmed that they're set to add to their brood.

According to Sunday Sun glowing mama-to-be‚ Nonkululeko flaunted her growing baby bump at Kenny's birthday bash last weekend.

"Yes‚ we're pregnant and happy with our baby number 2‚" they told the paper.

Even though they confirmed the news‚ the parents-to-be declined to reveal their unborn baby's gender.

The paper states that according to sources they plan to nickname their unborn child Baby Gucci.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish traditional ceremony at Nonkululeko's home in Kimberly in March last year.

They welcomed their first son‚ Remo in May last year.

Kenny held a traditional welcoming ceremony for Nonkululeko and Remo in June last year at his childhood home in Kutloanong‚ Free State

He told TshisaLIVE at the time that he spent "hundreds of thousands" on the ceremony.

"We also slaughtered eight sheep and dozens of chickens. Drinks were on the house. In total we feed around 500 people‚" he said.

Kenny who was once known a self-proclaimed blesser has completely changed his outlook on love and marriage since meeting Nonkululeko.

"Three or four years ago I met my current girlfriend‚ who I plan to marry before the end of the year. She woke me up and literally changed my life. I was left speechless by this young woman who defines herself and doesn’t let my money define her‚" he told TshisaLIVE in 2016.

And Kenny is completely besotted with Nonkululeko and Baby Billionaire!

Here's a snap of Nonkululeko's growing bump: