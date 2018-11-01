Entertainment

IN MEMES | Sphola the 'romantic' keeps showing up & Twitter loves it!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 01 November 2018
Sphola the 'romantic' keeps showing up & Twitter loves it!
With all this men are trash tags going around‚ it’s pretty easy to assume that romance has died but Skeem Saam’s Sphola has been doing the most lately. And Twitter can’t get enough of his romantic gestures.

For the kasi/ghetto guy Sphola had painted himself to be‚ viewers are beyond impressed with the level of romance he’s chucking out on Mapitsi. Flowers‚ chocolates and really cute dates complete with holding hands and a lil bit of PDA.

And while viewers have been rooting for him and Mapitsi the whole time after Wednesday’s episode of the popular soapie‚ they all just want their own Spholas.

Tweeps were totes drooling over him... where does one apply for a Sphola kind of man anyway? They had the memes!

Meanwhile Marothi’s ungovernable name calling is earning him even more love from viewers. They believe the guy should get his Oscar already!

