Just when you thought you've seen it all Moja Love came through with a show called Slay Queen Doccies that features slay queens‚ who don't meet Twitter's standards and the reactions were just hilarious.

First of all‚ everybody knows that real slay queens have a "starter pack" that include an iPhone‚ a long weave (like inches mchana not play things)‚ some Kappa'nyana‚ some Airforce'nyana and one or two Gucci bags.

This of course in addition to the high waist shorts‚ the see-through crop tops and the very long acrylic nails.