IN MEMES | #SlayQueenDoccie leaves Twitter shook - is that a slay queen?
Just when you thought you've seen it all Moja Love came through with a show called Slay Queen Doccies that features slay queens‚ who don't meet Twitter's standards and the reactions were just hilarious.
First of all‚ everybody knows that real slay queens have a "starter pack" that include an iPhone‚ a long weave (like inches mchana not play things)‚ some Kappa'nyana‚ some Airforce'nyana and one or two Gucci bags.
This of course in addition to the high waist shorts‚ the see-through crop tops and the very long acrylic nails.
We follow two ladies who in order to complete their studies became Slay Queens. This is a reality faced by young women in South Africa. #SlayQueenDoccie tonight at 21h30. pic.twitter.com/i0yhBf5X0Q— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) November 1, 2018
Now that we've established that‚ that Moja Love's debut slay queen fell short? *insert nodding of head*
In addition to not meeting half the criteria‚ social media users were just not willing to accept her as a slay queen.
Nonetheless the story she told left tweeps shook. She explained that after failing to secure a job‚ she found "clients" to maintain her lifestyle.
Also... we're all not really sure how true the story is... remember those "Dubai girls"...
Anyway Twitter had the memes ready!
#slayqueendoccie I don't think girl with green braids qualifies to be a slay queen 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Pzeq7shp65— K I N G 👑🇿🇦 (@Mazithi_Zee) November 1, 2018
Why does this Slay Queen have to be Xhosa Nkosi yam. #SlayQueenDoccie #MojaLoveTv pic.twitter.com/k7dApWOoCq— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) November 1, 2018
And she’s Xhosa bethuna🤣🙈 #SlayQueenDoccie pic.twitter.com/NEzRySvUZY— Collin Shongwe (@CollinsMduduzi) November 1, 2018
Ladies if you do not reject this slay Queen i swear we men will stop respecting slay queens in the morning! I swear, you better do something #SlayQueenDoccie this is a damn shame!! pic.twitter.com/VDXamNdjut— 2024 (@S_majolaSA) November 1, 2018
You Producers you, could not find the real slay queen thats what! #SlayQueenDoccie pic.twitter.com/wHo1jeK6dg— 2024 (@S_majolaSA) November 1, 2018
Slay queen se Mobicel 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SlayQueenDoccie pic.twitter.com/EbjhfxfLvs— Give Me Protection From Yourself 🖐🏾🙄 (@HarmonyBongane) November 1, 2018
Me tryna take Doccie out only to find out that the card is shouting monate mpolaye 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#SlayQueenDoccie pic.twitter.com/lIZgz2NQAL— Teekay○Mxoexic (@TeekayMxoexic) November 1, 2018
